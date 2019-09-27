Bail money returned to Maui officer accused of abuse of power, misconduct

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui police officer accused of abuse of power and inappropriate conduct got his bail money back Thursday.
The Maui Police Department charged Officer Brandon Saffeels with hindering prosecution and tampering with a witness, but the Maui Prosecutor’s Office declined charges.
Saffeels was on audio recordings offering to throw a trial if the woman he arrested went to his home.
At least three other women have come forward saying Saffeels inappropriately contacted them after arrests, traffic stops or 911 calls.
“He’s free to leave the jurisdiction, but he’s been drug the mud so to speak and right now the prosecutors couldn’t even file charges and his bail has been returned," said his defense attorney, Victor Bakke.
Saffeels’ bail was $50,000. He remains on leave without pay from MPD.
