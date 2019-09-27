Another federal inmate steps up to defend Katherine Kealoha, criticize the judge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disgraced ex deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha has an ally in the Federal Detention Center.
Leihinahina Sullivan is making bold statements to the court on Kealoha’s behalf.
Sullivan was indicted on more than 50 counts that include fraud, identity theft, obstruction and money laundering.
Federal prosecutors say she stole from Kamehameha students needing financial aid and from Gates Millenium Scholars. The government also accuses her of stealing from a non profit, mobile health unit for Native Hawaiians on Kauai.
Sullivan filed a partially hand-written motion in her case to get federal judge J. Michael Seabright recused.
Sullivan makes bold claims of racial bias by the judge. She also says he is being unfair to Kealoha and her conviction should be overturned.
Sullivan writes, Judge Seabright was “confusing the two cases as it involved two (2) native Hawaiian women accused of white collar crime,” the motion goes on to say that ‘Alison Wong’ is a real person.
Alison Lee Wong is an imaginary person Kealoha used to notarize and sign documents to help her steal from relatives.
Sullivan ends her nine page motion saying she and Kealoha are the real victims, “as both women has (sic) been prejudiced by Judge Seabright.”
Sullivan graduated from law school just like Kealoha. Both share a module and apparently both are sharing information too.
“They’ve got to separate them," Michael Green, a former attorney for Sullivan says Katherine Kealoha is manipulating her, "If Lei (Sullivan) winds up getting into trouble because of Kathy Kealoha, Kathy will turn her back on her.”
Kealoha was convicted in June of conspiracy and obstruction and the court is recommending 11-14 years in prison. She still has two more trials, the first, the so-called bank fraud trial and the second, for alleged drug crimes.
Green says the filings could hurt both Kealoha, during her upcoming sentencing, and Sullivan in her ongoing case.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.