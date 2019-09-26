11 Wahine open Big West play on the road at LBSU and CSUN

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 11 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) will stay on the road to open their Big West season at Long Beach State (3-9) and CSUN (5-7).
The 'Bows will look to rebound after their first loss of the season against #2 Baylor, in the title match of the Baylor Classic, last Sunday.
The loss snapped UH’s 10-match win streak to begin the 2019 season.
Wahine outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle believes the experience of playing a high caliber team early into the season, will benefit them moving forward.
“We got a taste of seeing what it’s like playing the top five,” said Van Sickle in an interview with Hawaii News Now via Facetime. “I think it was good for us to see what that competition level looks like, and it was a good learning experience.”
After early success to begin the season, #2 Baylor has served as the lone adversary the Wahine have faced on the court.
With Big West Conference play now on the horizon, middle blocker Skyler Williams is certain the Wahine are just getting warmed up, and their best volleyball is still to come.
“You guys haven’t seen the best we can be,” said Williams. “We can be in the top five, this is just the beginning, and we are taking baby steps toward where we are planning on being."
The Rainbow Wahine will kick off Big West play at the Walter Pyramid against The Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT.
The 'Bows will then take on the Matadors at the Matadome on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.
