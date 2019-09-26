Large roll-off truck hits the H-1 overpass above University Ave.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on University Avenue involving a large roll-off truck.
Photos sent to Hawaii News Now show the hydrolic arm of the truck hit the H-1 overpass above University Avenue. The front end of the truck had minor damage.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic on the freeway didn’t appear to be impacted. The DOT says bridge crews are responding to evaluate the structural stability of the overpass.
At least one lane was blocked. Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.
“When I looked up, I saw a whole bunch of dust in the sky in the area. And I had assumed it was just a tractor in the road and as I walked closer, I could see that there were wheels ― two back wheels sticking up from behind and I was concerned,” witness Tamara Goebert said.
It’s unknown if anyone was seriously injured, but Goebert said it appeared the driver sustained a head injury.
“As I walked closer, I could see there was a man sitting on the side of the road bleeding from his head,” she said.
Its not known how long it will take to clear the scene.
This story will be updated.
