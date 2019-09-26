Theater group seeks survivors’ stories for play on domestic violence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Playbuilders of Hawaii Theater Company tells real stories in the plays it produces, like its productions on foster care and homelessness.
"The stars of our shows are community members themselves," founder Terri Madden said.
Playbuilders is now working on a play about a tough subject ― domestic violence. The play will be called the “Bursting Bubbles Project.”
"We call it the 'Bursting Bubbles Project' because it's about bursting our assumptions that we have regarding domestic violence," Madden said.
“Those of us who are privileged enough to have safe families and good lives, we also tend to live in a bubble unaware of the pain that other people might be suffering.”
Author and educator Anna Mayes is helping. She wrote a book about her experience with domestic violence.
“I think of it like an iceberg. It’s just the tip. At the root of it is the traumatic experience of child sexual abuse,” she said.
Madden said it will take a year to complete the play. Right now, she’s collecting stories from domestic violence survivors and she needs more.
"The more stories we have the better the play will be," she said.
Madden said the “Bursting Bubbles Project” will focus on the warning signs of domestic violence, the struggles survivors experience, and the path to healing.
Mayes believes those who share their stories grow stronger.
"That's very important to healing is helping people to confront context first, where the trauma was experienced, and then be able to have the power to say, 'I can change that,'" she said.
Playbuilders is meeting once a week to work on the play and to help domestic violence survivors learn to tell their stories to an audience.
The theater company is working in conjunction with the Domestic Violence Action Center.
If you’re interested in submitting your story contact Playbuilders at Playbuilders.org or email Madden at Terri.Madden@playbuilders.org.
