Study: Exposure to high levels of pesticide at work could increase heart disease, stroke risk

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exposure at work to high levels of pesticide could significantly increase your risk of heart disease and stroke, a new University of Hawaii concludes.
Dr. Beatriz L. Rodriguez, co-author of the study and professor of geriatric medicine at UH-Manoa, said the study underscores the importance of wearing protective gear when using pesticides on the job.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, used data from the Kuakini Honolulu Heart Program ― a database of health metrics from over 8,000 Japanese-American men on Oahu. The men enrolled in the 1960s and provided up to 34 years of heart disease and stroke data.
Researchers found those who were exposed to high levels of pesticide at work had a 45% higher risk of heart disease or stroke within the first 10 years of follow-up.
There was no significant relationship, however, between low to moderate exposure to pesticides and the risk of heart disease or stroke.
The study’s authors noted that because the data set was limited to Japanese men, the conclusions might not hold true for women or other races.
