'We’re going to stand our ground’: Ranks of TMT protesters grow around the globe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The TMT conflict at Mauna Kea continues to stir activism around the globe.
Bundled in jackets and surrounded by towering Pacific Northwest trees, Hawaiians gathered recently on Mt. Hood in Oregon to show solidarity for the Mauna Kea movement.
It's a mauna to mauna concept to eventually be made into a documentary called "Together We Rise."
Beaverton, Ore. resident and organizer Michael Crabbe said Hawaiians in the Pacific Northwest have watched the two month anti-TMT demonstration from afar.
"Everyone in the Pacific Northwest says they can't really do something because they're so far away. They feel almost helpless," he said.
TMT supporters say the telescope will create good jobs and can co-exist with culture on Mauna Kea, but the opposition appears to keep growing.
"I feel that the rising is only going to get better and it's going to be stronger and we're going to stand our ground at least here because they're activated," said Crabbe.
Several halau joined in and kumu hula Leialoha Kaula says the latest generation of Hawaiians is rediscovering their cultural identity through activism.
"The Hawaiian people here are really starting to latch onto that especially the Hawaiians here on the mainland. They didn't grow up at home so they are now wanting to learn more and wanting to reach out and wanting to be part of the cultural aspect of Hawaii," she said.
Organizers say the mauna to mauna concept is catching on and they're being contacted about doing events at other significant mountains.
Meanwhile, halau across Europe created a "Europe for Mauna Kea" video with dancers in unison from 16 different countries including France, England, Scotland and Switzerland.
“The idea is also about we’re showing the culture of our sacred places which is compared to in Hawaii so it is kind all connected. There is a connection,” said Yue Tutt, one of the team members for Europe for Mauna Kea.
