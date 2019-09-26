Opponents of controversial project in Waimanalo blocking access to Sherwood Forest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opponents of a planned park redevelopment project in Waimanalo are blocking access to Sherwood’s Thursday morning in anticipation of construction crews returning to the site.
Sign-waving rallies have been very common over the last several months. But this week marks the first time that opponents of the project have attempted to prevent construction by blocking access to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.
Honolulu police were on scene to enforce no parking zones along Kalanianaole Highway.
It’s not the first time HPD has been called out to the area. Back in May, fire officials believe someone deliberately set an excavator and bulldozer on fire. The heavy duty machinery was being used to clear ironwood trees at Sherwood Forest for the controversial park development project.
An arson investigation is underway.
The $32 million park renovation project, which had widespread support when plans were first announced a decade ago, has faced growing criticism in recent months.
Phase 1 of the Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Master Plan Phase 1 is already underway. Crews have been clearing trees for a multi-purpose athletic field, keiki playground and an 11-stall parking lot.
Supporters call it a gift that it keeps Waimanalo families in Waimanalo, but opponents are vowing to stop the project and have raised concerns about increased traffic through the residential neighborhoods. They say the county should have never allowed the development of what they describe as a federally recognized Hawaiian burial site. They have also expressed concern that construction could displace a Native Hawaiian bat.
Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed in 2020, but both Waimanalo City Council representative Ikaika Anderson and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell say they have no plans to pursue any further phases of development.
