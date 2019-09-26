Maui family’s crusade to raise suicide awareness after devastating loss

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui family is speaking out on a tragedy that many people prefer not to talk about.
Casey Chargualaf's relatives said they tried everything they could do get him help as he struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.
According to them, he took his own life in a Maui Memorial Medical Center parking lot on September 9 after trying to admit himself into the hospital three times that day.
His aunt, Virginia Cantorna, said he may have had some trouble articulating his needs.
"What we know is that initially he was asking for help and saying that he needed detox," said Cantorna, who is a licensed clinical psychologist. "We have to rely on the professionals to be able to recognize a psychiatric crisis."
Chargualaf's loved ones said he had been sober for two months, but recently relapsed.
He was supposed to graduate from a drug treatment program on the day of his death.
A Maui Memorial Medical Center spokesperson said that due to privacy concerns, the hospital is unable to comment on whether or if a patient received medical care.
"We are fully equipped to handle mental health emergencies," said Lisa Paulson, director of strategic communications for Maui Health System. "Every situation is unique and we are confident in our ability to care for patients who do require emergency services."
On Friday, council members adopted a resolution recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Month in Maui County.
Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura opened up about the impact of her father's suicide when she was 17 years old.
"It's still something hard for me even if it's 50 years ago my dad took his life," she said. "It's something that pained our family for many years."
Over the weekend, Chargualaf's relatives organized a memorial ride called "Cruise for Casey."
They want to fight the stigma of suicide and encourage an open dialogue.
“We don’t want to come across as blaming. We just want some positive changes to be made. We want to open people’s eyes up,” said Cantorna.
