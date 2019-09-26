Man, 50, dies in a crash on Kauai’s Rice Street

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 50-year-old man died in Lihue following a crash on Rice Street Wednesday afternoon.
The name of the man hasn’t been released, but Kauai officials say it happened at the entrance to the Kauai Marriott Resort.
A preliminary investigation showed a flatbed pickup truck was heading south on Rice Street around 1 p.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a stone wall.
Bystanders rushed to the man’s aid and began CPR. Emergency crews arrived shortly after.
The man was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The street reopened just before 4 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
