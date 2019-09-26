‘Large portion’ of Moanalua Valley without water due to 12-inch main break

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A "large portion" of Moanalua Valley is without water on Thursday morning due to a 12-inch main break, the Board of Water Supply said.
BWS issued a notice around 3:45 a.m., saying that crews were responding to the break near 1390 Ala Aolani St.
A water wagon will be available for affected residents, BWS said.
No road closures are in effect, but officials anticipate traffic delays in the area.
