‘Large portion’ of Moanalua Valley without water due to 12-inch main break

BWS crews are responding to a large water main break in Moanalua Valley. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 26, 2019 at 7:04 AM HST - Updated September 26 at 7:04 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A "large portion" of Moanalua Valley is without water on Thursday morning due to a 12-inch main break, the Board of Water Supply said.

BWS issued a notice around 3:45 a.m., saying that crews were responding to the break near 1390 Ala Aolani St.

A water wagon will be available for affected residents, BWS said.

No road closures are in effect, but officials anticipate traffic delays in the area.

This story will be updated.

