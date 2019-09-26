HPD investigating apparent armed robbery at a Fort Shafter area market

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police responded to an apparent armed robbery at a liquor store in the Fort Shafter area.
A witness told Hawaii News Now a man with a gun held up the K.S. Matai Market on Rose Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
That witness also believes the suspect is a regular at the market.
Details are developing. No injuries were reported.
The suspect allegedly got away with cash in the register.
This story will be updated.
