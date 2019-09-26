Hoaikane founding member ‘Papa Wongie’ remembered as a talented musician, family man

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -One of the founding members of the legendary Big Island band Hoaikane died this week.
Jamieson Wong Sr. died Monday. He was affectionately known as “Papa Wongie."
In the 1980s, the bass player joined four other friends to form Hoaikane. They introduced the sounds of “Jawaiian” music, a combination of Hawaiian music and island reggae.
“He was a big influence when it came to the reggae music for Hoaikane. He laid out those base lines like no other. Nobody could play like Papa Wongie. And that was just the reggae music," said Russell Mauga, one of Wong’s friends and a founding member of Hoaikane.
Together, Hoaikane had unforgettable hits like “You are my Rub a Dub,” “Romeo” and “Jockey Move.”
Aside from his music, those who knew Wong described him as a loving family man.
“He loved his music, he loved his family, he just loved people in general,” Mauga said.
“He was one of the guys that had respect for the world, for the family,” Wong’s son, Luke, said. “His love for his family was so fierce that I think it was one of the reasons he fought so hard to stay alive. He wanted to make sure his family was going to be all right."
Wong’s love of music and family went hand-in-hand. His family says they would get together and enjoy listening to music. Growing up in Palolo, Oahu, Luke had fond memories of his dad.
“He would always get us all on the bed and he use to play the ants go marching one-by-one on the ukulele,” Luke laughed.
Wong’s sons are continuing his legacy and some of them are now members of Hoaikane. The band is getting ready to release a new album. Before his passing, his family says he got to listen to all the tracks in the new album, which he helped arrange.
Wong was 63 years old. He is survived by his wife, Josanne; sons Luke, Jamin, Kaui and Jobi; and nine grandchildren.
His family says they are planning a celebration of life. More details will be released at a later date.
