Former Maui corrections officer accused of violent rampage at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Maui corrections officer is accused of a violent rampage at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday that ended with him in a coma, authorities say.
Justin “Alika” Shores lost consciousness while being loaded into an ambulance, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
DPS said it all started when Shores was “acting aggressively” in the Terminal 2 parking structure, yelling and pushing over several cement barriers. He also repeatedly punched a Deputy Sheriff, officials said.
Five deputies were injured trying to subdue him.
Once they got him handcuffed on the ground, he began licking the pavement, authorities said.
Shores was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.
The 39-year-old was fired from the Maui Community Correctional Center in February.
At last check, he was in critical condition.
