Forecast: Thunderstorms and flooding possible today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rain prone conditions with spotty downpours and thunderstorms are possible through Thursday for Oahu but especially Kauai County.
Improving conditions are in store for Friday and the weekend with light to moderate trades returning to the area.
All this weather is east of a front located 390 miles northwest of Kauai. The front is forecast to stall some 280 miles northwest of Kauai Thursday, and gradually fall apart there through Friday.
The trades will continue to strengthen through the upcoming weekend, reaching moderate strength by Sunday, and locally strong about Monday.
Swells from the south-southwest and south will fill in today, producing advisory level surf for south facing shores through Friday before slowly declining into the weekend.
A high surf advisory will go into effect Thursday morning. East-facing shores will continue to see moderate surf through Thursday before slowly diminishing.
A surface low well north-northwest of Kauai is generating a moderate swell that is forecast to reach Kauai’s north and west facing shores Thursday morning and spread down the island chain through Thursday night. This swell should peak Friday below advisory level, then slowly decline this weekend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.