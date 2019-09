Forecast: Thunderstorms and flooding possible today, drier conditions due over the weekend

Swells from the south-southwest and south will fill in today, producing advisory level surf for south facing shores through Friday before slowly declining into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will go into effect Thursday morning. East facing shores will continue to see moderate surf through Thursday before slowly diminishing. A surface low well north-northwest of Kauai is generating a moderate swell that is forecast to reach Kauaiā€™s north and west facing shores Thursday morning and spread down the island chain through Thursday night. This swell should peak Friday below advisory level, then slowly decline this weekend.