Forecast: Thunderstorms and flooding possible today, drier conditions due over the weekend

Swells from the south-southwest and south will fill in today, producing advisory level surf for south facing shores through Friday before slowly declining into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will go into effect Thursday morning. East facing shores will continue to see moderate surf through Thursday before slowly diminishing. A surface low well north-northwest of Kauai is generating a moderate swell that is forecast to reach Kauai’s north and west facing shores Thursday morning and spread down the island chain through Thursday night. This swell should peak Friday below advisory level, then slowly decline this weekend.