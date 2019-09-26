Forecast: Still a chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms for Kauai, Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plume of deep tropical moisture is producing wet, humid and unsettled weather conditions over Kauai and Oahu, while a more stable atmosphere is holding over Maui County and the Big Island. A flash flood watch is posted for Kauai and Niihau through Thursday afternoon for the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could produce flash flooding. It should be a bit drier on Friday, but winds will remain light with a chance of afternoon pop-up showers. Trade winds will gradually return over the islands over the weekend.