Forecast: Still a chance of heavy rain, thunderstorms for Kauai, Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plume of deep tropical moisture is producing wet, humid and unsettled weather conditions over Kauai and Oahu, while a more stable atmosphere is holding over Maui County and the Big Island. A flash flood watch is posted for Kauai and Niihau through Thursday afternoon for the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could produce flash flooding. It should be a bit drier on Friday, but winds will remain light with a chance of afternoon pop-up showers. Trade winds will gradually return over the islands over the weekend.
At the beach, a high surf advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday for south facing shores. Waves could reach 5 to 9 feet. There’s also a modest northwest swell that will push up wave heights for north shores, while west shores will also see a boost from the south swell. East-facing shores will see moderate surf through the weekend.
