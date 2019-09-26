Crews left with 5 tons of garbage (and counting) after Diamond Head sweep

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews worked through the rain Wednesday morning to start clearing a massive homeless camp that had taken over a large part of the beach below Diamond Head.
It’s been nearly eight months since the city has done any kind of homeless enforcement at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park.
In the first few hours of the sweep, workers collected close to five tons of rubbish along with a cubic yard of metal.
Honolulu police also made two arrests. City officials confirm the pair were wanted on a total of eight warrants.
Surfers who frequent the area say the fact that the city allowed it to get this bad is unacceptable.
“I’m all for fishing and living off the land and being in tune with nature and being home free as some would call it,” said resident Chloe Groom. “But when there’s no stewardship involved ― and the trash continues to pile up, it becomes a public danger to the water and the species living here.”
Officials estimate dozens of people were living in illegal campsites makai of Diamond Head Road.
Outreach workers have been on-site to offer people shelter. It’s unknown if anyone accepted help.
Meanwhile, state crews continue their work across the street, removing encampments from Diamond Head State Monument.
Both sweeps will continue through the end of the week.
And on Saturday morning, volunteers from the Surfrider Foundation will be on hand to remove whatever trash is left.
People living in nearby neighborhoods have long complained about growing encampments.
Over the past few months, residents say there’s also been a rash of home break-ins. They say other illegal activity is also spilling into their community.
