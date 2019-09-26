Authorities close Kihei-area beach after shark bites surfer’s board

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close encounter with a shark in waters off the coast of Kihei prompted state officials to close a stretch of beach to swimmers on Thursday.
Maui Fire Department officials said the incident happened at around 9:15 a.m. in an area fronting 1554 Halama Street.
A female surfer reported that a six or seven-foot shark bit her surfboard while she was about 150 yards from shore. The woman was shaken, but was not injured in the incident, an MFD spokesperson said.
State land department officials say the coastline in the area of the incident is closed to swimmers and is expected to remain closed until at least 12 p.m. tomorrow, according to standard operating procedure.
This story will be updated.
