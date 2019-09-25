Work to eradicate Little Fire Ants in Nahiku, Maui to begin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Maui Invasive Species Committee says it will start Little Fire Ant treatment next Tuesday in Nahiku.
About five acres along the Waihee River was found to be infested with the tiny pests.
To make sure they get them all, crews plan to spray ant bait over 150 acres via helicopter.
That bait is made up of water, vegetable oil, an ant birth control and beef liver powder, which will attract the insects.
They’ll treat the area every six weeks until the pests are eradicated.
Fire ants were fist found in Nahiku in 2014.
For more information on fire ant treatment in Nahiku, click here.
