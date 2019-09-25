State to begin first step in addressing traffic issue at Laniakea Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite years of debate and discussion over traffic congestion at Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore, no long-term solution has been reached yet. However, some potentially significant changes will begin on Wednesday.
The state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will begin removing concrete barriers that have been stored along Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea for a shoreline certification project that officials say is the first step in allowing them to make future safety improvements.
The work begins Wednesday and is expected to last until Friday.
According to officials, the shoreline certification will determine what process the state must follow to move forward to address traffic concerns in the area.
Ultimately, the DOT wants environmental clearance to move Kamehameha Highway slightly mauka to make room for parking along the beach so people won’t have to cross the road. That plan would cost anywhere from $6 million to $8 million but could take about two years.
DOT officials said while they need to remove the barriers in order to complete the shoreline certification, they maintain their position that reinstalling the barriers to block parking on the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway is the most immediate option to improve safety and traffic flow in the area.
The state announcement comes the same day that a Honolulu City Council committee passed a resolution urging the state to bring back the barriers that were removed from Laniakea Beach in 2015 due to a lawsuit.
Located on Oahu’s North Shore, Laniakea Beach, known for its Hawaiian green sea turtle population, has become a popular spot for visitors and residents.
But people crossing the road to get to the beach are creating a dangerous situation for pedestrians and drivers. In August, a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while crossing the road.
State officials have long maintained that they want to reinstall the barriers but can only do so if the legal threat is dropped.
