Slopes of Diamond Head cleared of squatters in 2-week-long sweep

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of complaints, squatters are being forced off of the Diamond Head State Monument.
Tuesday marked day two of a week long homeless sweep in the area.
State crews cleared out dozens of illegal campsites and hauled down massive loads of rubbish and other debris.
It’s estimated that close to 50 people were living on the slopes of iconic landmark. An HPD officer said squatters were warned to leave, and there were no arrests made during the sweep.
On Wednesday, the city will start clearing out camps on the opposite side the road at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park.
In recent months, people living nearby have reported a spike in home break-ins along with other illegal activity.
Because the campsites are so remote, crews only sweep the area twice a year.
