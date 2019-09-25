Showers, heavy at times and possible thunderstorms for O’ahu and Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plume of moisture and unstable air is moving westward and backtracking over Kauai and Oahu today and tomorrow, bringing a higher chance of showers and muggier conditions. An upper level disturbance passing to the north will keep winds light and increase the chances for showers statewide through the first part of the weekend. Trade winds and more stable conditions should spread from east to west across the islands late Sunday into the beginning of next week.
Two consecutive long-period swells -- the first from the south-southwest, the second one from the south -- are expected to arrive this afternoon and Tomorrow. The second swell could push surf to advisory levels. East-facing shores will continue to see a moderate swell for the rest of the week. There will be some energy and a swell from the North-northwest on Saturday and Monday. No marine warnings are currently posted.
