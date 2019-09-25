Pickup, drop off areas changing for Handi-Van services at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Changes are coming to Handi-Van services at Ala Moana Center.
Come next week Tuesday, the city will discontinue service for three pickup and drop off locations at the mall.
Locations closing include the pickup spots near Macy’s at the Kona Iki Elevator, near Bloomingdale’s and Shirokiya.
In their place, four new locations will open.
One by the Makai Market, another at Vim n’ Vigor near the Post Office, a third near Target and Saks Fifth Avenue, and the last one will be located by Foodland Farms.
