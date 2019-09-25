Local Connection: Combatting Climate Change

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Last week, students around the globe came out in an effort to remind their elders that the young people of today will have their lives dramatically affected by climate change – if our generation fails to act.
And it feels like the prospect of failure is increasing daily.
Because the current federal leadership is hostile to environmental regulation – many states, including Hawaii – have taken the issue on themselves. Hawaii’s ambitious alternative energy goals are just one example.
Another was California's effort to regulate auto emission standards – which President trump declared illegal.
After a month of record temperatures we are getting a hint of what global warming may actually feel like – and it’s not pleasant. It’s also testing our ability to meet alternative energy goals with demand for electricity being pushed up by air conditioning.
The point is, fighting climate change will not be easy. There is no technological silver bullet. Our dependence on fossil fuels, especially for transportation and energy, will be inconvenient and require changes in lifestyle and even diet.
But we owe it to our kids who marched at the state capitol to unify around this crisis, now.
