Lighter winds, more wet weather return for the rest of the week

A plume of moisture and unstable air that had been moving westward will backtrack over Kauai and Oahu Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a higher chance of showers and muggier conditions. An upper level disturbance passing to the north will keep winds light and increase the chances for showers statewide through the first part of the weekend. Trade winds and more stable conditions should spread from east to west across the islands late Sunday into the beginning of next week.