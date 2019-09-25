Large illegal dump site develops on H-1 Freeway slope in Kaimuki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An illegal trash dump above the H-1 Freeway in Kaimuki is growing by the day, and some fear it now poses a safety risk to drivers.
The bulky trash appears to have been dumped from 6th Avenue, sliding down hill next to the overpass.
Mattresses, furniture, fans and household items sit in full view as cars on the H-1 zoom by going eastbound.
Kaimuki resident Will Aana said the trash isn’t just an eyesore.
“I think it’s very dangerous, especially for the people on the road because when it comes and everything just falls, it could create a traffic accident,” he said.
He and other neighbors recognize the trash. They say earlier this month it was sitting in front of a rundown 6th Avenue home two doors away.
"I really recognize it because I had to walk on the side of the road here and it was over here for a few days," said Aana.
Hawaii News Now examined the trash and saw a cushion in the illegal dump that matched an old couch on the property of the home.
A man inside the house named Chase Raynor told Hawaii News Now some of the items belong to him, but he insists someone else dumped them.
"Anything that's part of this house, as soon as the authority leaves, boom, it's gone," he said.
Raynor says he planned to rappel down the slope with ropes Tuesday night to get his stuff.
State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara says crews assessed the illegal dump site Tuesday and it’ll be cleaned up this week.
The home where Raynor is staying, meanwhile, hasn’t been cited for building violations. But city inspectors say they would check the property Tuesday afternoon.
Tax records show the home is owned by multiple people apparently from the same family.
