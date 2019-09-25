Honolulu officer charged with failure to report in urinal licking case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer has been charged with covering up for another officer in a case that involved forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal.
Reginald Ramones was indicted in April along with fellow officer John Rabago for violating the man’s civil rights. Now Ramones has been charged by information with failing to report the felony.
He’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court.
A Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said Ramones left the force in August.
Rabago, meanwhile, remains on restricted duty.
The alleged 2018 incident at the center of the federal case occurred inside a public restroom near Keeaumoku and Sheridan Streets. The officers were called to the area after a trespassing complaint.
The homeless man, 37-year old Samuel Ingall, did not report the crime. It was a fifth responding officer who notified command.
Ingall’s mother spoke with Hawaii News Now after the incident and said her son struggles with homelessness and mental illness and she was horrified at the allegations against the officer.
