High levels of bacteria reported at 2 popular Oahu beaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Health officials have issued advisories to the public over elevated levels of bacteria at two beaches on Oahu.
During routine monitoring, officials found the high bacteria counts at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki and at Ala Moana Beach Park.
In Waikiki, levels of enterococci were detected at 145 per 100 mL. Normal levels usually sit around 130 per 100 mL. At Ala Moana Beach Park, levels were 134 per 100 mL.
Swimming in waters with high bacteria counts could make you sick.
Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible.
The beaches will remain open. The advisories will be in place until levels return to normal.
