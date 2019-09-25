Flash flood watch issued for Kauai, Niihau as unsettled weather continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plume of moisture and unstable air near the western end of the state will bring heavy rain and possible thunderstorms through Thursday, the National Weather Service says.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Kauai and Niihau as the heavy rains move over the area.
Forecasters say the highest chance for flooding will be Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Parts of Oahu could also see heavy rain through the day.
This story will be updated.
