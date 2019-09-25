Flash flood watch issued for Kauai, Niihau as unsettled weather continues

Radar shows heavy rain near the western end of the state. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 25, 2019 at 11:04 AM HST - Updated September 25 at 11:14 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plume of moisture and unstable air near the western end of the state will bring heavy rain and possible thunderstorms through Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Kauai and Niihau as the heavy rains move over the area.

Forecasters say the highest chance for flooding will be Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Parts of Oahu could also see heavy rain through the day.

