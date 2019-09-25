Group elaborates on ideas to fix Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A non-profit group revealed its $100,00 plan to temporarily fix the dilapidated Koko Crater Trail.
“The Kokonut Koalition” presented its proposal Tuesday night at the Hawaii Kai neighborhood board meeting.
The plan addresses repairs to the more dangerous parts of the trail, but members estimate it’ll cost a million dollars to get the entire trail back into pristine shape.
“We are all loving the Koko Crater Stairs, but we are loving it to death,” said Joe Mocarski of the Kokonut Koalition. “The stairs by our count are getting traversed over half a millions times a year.”
The group says short-term repairs include replacing lost and worn rail ties, fixing sharp metal protrusions and establishing erosion controls.
It could take about two to three years.
The 'Koalition’ says its hope is to work with the city to repair the trail, however board members expressed concerns about liability.
