Kamehameha Hwy. near Kualoa Regional Park reopened after crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Both lanes of Kamehameha Highway near Kualoa Regional Park are back open after a crash early Wednesday, officials said.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m., and involved a utility pole.
Initially, both directions of the highway were shut down, but police set up a contraflow in the area.
Lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.
The Hawaiian Electric Company will continue to work on repairs to the utility pole.
It’s not known if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.