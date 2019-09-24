With long recovery ahead, relatives of stabbing victims open up about domestic abuse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A convicted felon with a long rap sheet faced a judge yet again on Monday.
Michael Gibbs is accused of a vicious knife attack that wounded his estranged girlfriend, their 17-year-old daughter and the teen’s boyfriend.
Relatives of Patience Sallas said she suffered years of abuse and injuries at the hands of Gibbs.
“She had a broken eye socket and a broken cheek bone. That’s when he went jail for about 10 years for that,” said her mother, Pam Sallas.
According to Pam, after he got out of prison he started coming around again, saying he wanted to see his two daughters.
Last Thursday, Gibbs allegedly broke into Sallas’ Mililani home. He is accused of beating her up and stabbing her with a pocket knife.
“She’s got a spinal injury, you know. He stabbed her seven times,” said Pam.
Gibbs is also accused of striking his daughter, Alysia, in the face and slashing the teen’s boyfriend when they tried to intervene.
His other daughter, Irene Rivera, said she saw her father brutally attack her mother and sister.
“It’s a tough situation,” said Rivera as she fought back tears. “I don’t know what to say to him.”
The family said Patience, who is an assistant manager at a hair salon, may not be able to walk again due to nerve damage.
"Throughout her life, she was a single parent. She always taught us to be generous, kind and loving. That's the kind of person that she is, so I just hope for the best for her," said Rivera.
Records reveal Gibbs has more than 80 prior arrests.
Court documents show Patience had filed several temporary restraining orders against him in the past.
Her family is urging others who are in abusive relationships to get help immediately.
"Do not wait for the next time. He will hit you and (you) think that it's just a hit, the next time it will get better. It gets only worse. Get out now," pleaded Pam.
The family said Alysia and her mother talk on the phone, but haven't been reunited yet because of the trauma.
"It's just too emotional for them because they're both healing so it's best that they don't see each other yet," explained Pam.
Gibbs is charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault.
He remains in custody on $1 million dollars bail and is due back in court on September 25.
A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for Patience and Alysia.
