What’s next for Koko Crater? Meeting to discuss improvements to the eroding trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Kai Neighborhood Board on Tuesday will receive an update on the Koko Crater Trail and what can be done to address some of the many issues surrounding the popular East Oahu attraction.
Earlier this year, hikers began complaining of foul smells and unsightly messes left by those using the bathroom off the trail. Not only that, but the tramway steps have been deteriorating, becoming a safety hazard for hikers.
The City Council has earmarked $1 million for improvements to the eroding trail.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Hahaione Elementary School.
