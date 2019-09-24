West Maui residents asked to conserve water amid hot, dry weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in West Maui are being asked to conserve water because of recent dry weather and sweltering temperatures.
The conservation request is voluntary, Maui County said.
Officials said amid the dry, hot weather, production at the Mahinahina and Lahaina water treatment facilities is limited because of low water intake at ditch intakes.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says much of Maui is abnormally dry, but parts of the island are experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.