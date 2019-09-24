Tulsi Gabbard qualifies for next Democratic presidential debate in October

WASHINGTON, DC (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate in October after earning enough support in a new poll.
In order to qualify, Gabbard needed donations from 130,000 people and to earn 2% support in four qualifying polls.
For weeks, the Hawaii Congresswoman had been struggling with low poll numbers, but she met the criteria in a new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday. That poll also showed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders with the highest numbers.
Gabbard was the 12th presidential candidate to qualify for the fourth debate in Ohio, which will be hosted by CNN and The New York Times on Oct. 15 and possibly 16.
Gabbard fell short of qualifying for the last debate in September after failing to meet the 2% threshold in DNC-approved polls. She did, however, have enough donor support.
