Trades Here Today, Start To Leave Tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enjoy the trade winds and less humid conditions for one day. Sunshine with scattered showers or isolated showers are the forecast for the Hawaiian islands. However, the moisture is forecast to push back over the Garden Isle and maybe Oahu on Wednesday, bringing more possible downpours and muggy weather, especially for the western end of the state. Trade winds will gradually rebuild Friday and Saturday, but may remain weak enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes and pop-up showers. The trades should really make a comeback Sunday and Monday.