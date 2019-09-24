Scabies reported at a Hawaii Island veterans home

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A scabies outbreak has been reported at a veterans home on Hawaii Island. Now the Hilo facility is taking action to prevent it from spreading
There’s no word on just how many patients are affected. On Monday, health officials visited the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home on Waianuenue Avenue to provide guidance on how to respond to the outbreak.
In a statement, the facility administrator said they’re limiting visitors and temporarily closing their Adult Day Health Program.
They’re consulting with the state Health Department’s epidemiology specialist and are meeting with other consultants.
Officials say all residents, staff and healthcare partners have been notified.
Scabies is a skin infection caused by a parasitic mite. The most common symptom is intense itching.
This is the second Big Island healthcare facility to experience a scabies outbreak in a year.
Last November, Kona Community Hospital banned visitors from its facilities to manage a scabies outbreak.
This story may be updated.
