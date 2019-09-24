Wildlife officials responding after 2 whales strand themselves on Maui’s Sugar Beach

KIHEI, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wildlife officials are responding to a couple of whales that got stranded on Sugar Beach in Kihei on Tuesday morning.
Viewer video and photos showed at least two whales stranding themselves on the beach.
NOAA said it was monitoring a small group of whales swimming close to shore on Tuesday. They’re believed to be the same pygmy killer whales that officials assisted back to sea last month after they stranded themselves on shore in the same area.
Officials had to euthanize four of the whales from the August stranding.
NOAA said it would continue monitoring the whales, and if they stranded themselves again, they would provide support and veterinary care.
The public is asked to keep a safe distance from the whales.
This story will be updated.
