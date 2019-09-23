More stable and less muggy conditions moving in, but not for long

A band of deep tropical moisture will keep a chance of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight, mainly for Kauai and possibly Oahu. This band should clear the state by early Tuesday, allowing trade winds and less humid conditions to move in. However, the moisture is forecast to push back over the Garden Isle and maybe Oahu on Wednesday, bringing more possible downpours and muggy weather, especially for the western end of the state. Trade winds will gradually rebuild Friday and Saturday, but may remain weak enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes and pop-up showers. The trades should really make a comeback Sunday and Monday.