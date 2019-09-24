Maui grapples with second infestation of little fire ants this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Invasive Species Committee is grappling with the island’s second infestation of little fire ants this year.
The tiny ants are an invasive species that pack a powerful and painful bite.
This time, the ants were found in Waihee Valley after a woman reported getting stung while doing garden work.
Researchers say the insects have covered an area of four to five acres along the Waihee River.
The good news: The ants were found in overgrown vegetation areas, away from homes.
Waihee Elementary School is holding a community meeting Oct. 9 to discuss plans for treatment.
Little fire ants, originally from South America, are considered among the world’s most invasive species.
The tiny ants are pale orange ― and have a mighty sting. They can even cause blindness in pets.
Anyone who suspects they may have little fire ants on their property is asked to call the state’s pest hotline at 643-PEST. Get more information on little fire ants by clicking here.
