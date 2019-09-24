Jackpot! A Kahului man wins big in Sin City playing video Keno

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Eric Santos is one lucky man.
The numbers aligned for the Kahului man during a recent game of video Keno.
Santos was playing the machine at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Friday last week. His progressive jackpot: More than $96,000.
The hotel said the game Santos struck it lucky on has been in operation for more than 15 years.
“The Keno game and its jackpot originated at the Western Casino and then relocated to the Las Vegas Club before it came to the Plaza and was recently transferred to a newer machine,” a spokesperson said.
Maybe his lucky charm was the Maui island pride he was showcasing on his shirt when he won. No word on how he plans to spend his winnings.
