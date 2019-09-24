HFD determines cause of massive Mililani fire that caused $850K in damage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu firefighters have determined what sparked a massive fire on an agriculture lot in Mililani late last week.
HFD said the fire was accidental, caused by hot work being performed in the yard where the flames started. The fire happened on a storage yard for GeoTech Solutions.
The fire quickly spread to brush, and eventually burned an area where combustibles were being stored.
Thick smoke billowed and could be seen for miles around Oahu.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $850,000.
No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.