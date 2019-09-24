Hawaiian Airlines launches new, cheaper fare

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaiian Airlines announced a new, cheaper fare option for travelers Monday.
Main Cabin Basic Fares will initially be available for select, nonstop flights between Honolulu and 13 U.S. mainland locations, including Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Jose. The new fare will be available starting Oct. 21.
Passengers who book a Main Cabin Basic fare will be allowed one free carry-on bag and a personal item, according to Hawaiian Airlines’ website. However, they will not be allowed to change their flight or select a seat before check-in.
Guests choosing Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare will be able to select a seat when checking in for a flight, or they will be assigned a seat at the gate, and they will retain their Main Cabin benefit of a complimentary carry-on bag and one personal item.
HawaiianMiles members will continue to earn a mile per mile flown.
