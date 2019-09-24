Hawaii again ranked among worst states to be a teacher

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, the state scrambles to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies at Hawaii public schools. A new ranking likely won’t help that effort.
WalletHub has named Hawaii one of the worst states in the nation to be a public school teacher. The chief reason: Average salaries for teachers are the lowest in the nation when adjusted for cost of living.
But the ranking also looked at other factors, including salary growth, pensions, teacher tenure protections, quality of the school system and per pupil spending.
The analysis put Hawaii 49th in the nation for teachers out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
If there’s any silver lining to the report, it’s that Hawaii was previously ranked the worst state in the nation to be a teacher.
This year, Arizona was named the worst state for teachers.
