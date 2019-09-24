Heavy rains on Kauai, Big Island trigger flood advisory

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for Kauai and the Big Island as drenching rains fall over much of the state.
The National Weather Service said rain rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are being reported on Kauai.
Additional heavy rainfall is expected into the evening. Locations in the Kauai advisory include Hanalei, Wainiha, Hanapepe, and Kalaheo.
The Big Island is also under a flood advisory as heavy rains fall over leeward slopes.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.