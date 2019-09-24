Family suspends Big Island search for 27-year-old missing since August

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a month after he went missing, a family is suspending the search for a 27-year-old who went missing on the Big Island.
Kyle Brittain was last seen around 7 a.m. Aug. 30 as he was heading out to Waipio Valley on a hike. His father, Steve, said his son was an experienced hiker.
Big Island first responders conducted a days-long search, but found no sign of Brittain.
His family continued the search in the weeks that followed, using drones in hopes of covering more ground.
In a Facebook post Monday, Steve Brittain said the family is suspending the day-to-day search to focus on the missing persons investigation.
“This decision to suspend the daily search operations was the most difficult decision we’ve had to make yet, but it was made by the family based on the information, or lack of information, received to date,” Brittain wrote.
“To continue the operation would be to be placing people in more and more remote locations with less and less chance of finding Kyle. We have searched all of Waipio Valley, the Z trail, the plateau between Waipio and Waimanu and Waimanu Valley.”
The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Kyle Brittain’s return or an arrest.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Hawaii County Police at (808) 935-3311.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.