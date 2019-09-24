City Council considers resolution to reinstall barriers near Laniakea Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council is considering a new resolution to address the traffic issue near Laniakea Beach.
The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi, asks the governor and state Department of Transportation to reinstall the barriers along the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway as an “emergency interim traffic safety measure due to serious public health and safety concerns.”
Located on Oahu’s North Shore, Laniakea Beach, known for its Hawaiian green sea turtle population, has become a popular spot for visitors and residents.
Tsuneyoshi said people crossing the road to get to the beach are creating a dangerous situation for pedestrians and drivers. In August, a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a car while crossing the road.
The barriers were installed in 2013 but then removed in 2015 due to a lawsuit.
A City Council committee will consider the resolution on Tuesday at Honolulu Hale.
Meanwhile, the state is also looking at ways to address the traffic situation, including widening the highway or moving it slightly mauka to make room for parking along the beach so people won’t have to cross the road.
That plan would cost anywhere from $6 million to $8 million but could take about two years.
