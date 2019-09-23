Waikiki stabbing leaves woman hospitalized in serious condition

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police are investigating a stabbing at an Ala Wai Boulevard apartment at about 7:30 Sunday night.
Witnesses say a woman had a knife stuck in her arm while being treated by paramedics. Emergency Medical Services says the 26-year-old is listed in serious condition.
Witnesses tell us another woman was taken into custody.
People were not allowed in or out of the building, according to witnesses. However, the scene cleared.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.