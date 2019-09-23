Visitor from Massachusetts dies in waters off Wailea

WAILEA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 69-year-old man died in waters off Wailea on Sunday, Maui County officials said.
Authorities responded just before 11 a.m. to the beach fronting the Grand Wailea Maui.
Officials said the man, a visitor from Massachusetts, was found unresponsive about 30 feet from shore.
Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before emergency responders took over. But despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead
